Sheriff’s office: Burglary suspect drowns trying to get away from Lathrop investigators

December 11, 2019

Photo of the scene of the drowning provided by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected burglar drowned trying to get away from detectives in Manteca.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported the drowning Wednesday, saying Lathrop investigators tracked down the potential suspect to an area they knew he frequented near Woodward Avenue and Dredger Cut.

That’s where the sheriff’s office says he ran into the water and refused to come out.

Lathrop-Manteca Fire District rescue and dive teams searched for the suspect before a sheriff’s boat found him dead in the water.

His identity has not been released.

