Get a sneak peek at some of the things you could expect to see at the 4th Annual Winter Wonderland Fair. Succulents is just one of many vendors that will be in attendance as well as several food vendors. If you're looking for some more Christmas decorations or a unique gift to give this could be the best place to look!\

4th Annual Winter Wonderland Fair

December 14th

9am - 3pm

Sweet Pea's

891 Alamo Drive

Vacaville

sweetpeaspet.com