Suspect behind knife attack at Auburn Library identified

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Auburn police spent the day interviewing witnesses after arresting the man suspected of attacking three people with a knife Tuesday afternoon inside a local library.

“They were minding their own business and the next thing you know, their world is flipped upside down because somebody decided to, for whatever reason, start doing violence to people,“ said Auburn Police Lt. Michael Garlock.

Opada Joseph Opada, 33, was arrested just before 11 Tuesday night after leading police on a manhunt. He now faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

“It seemed like the whole Auburn Police Department was here,” said Scott Clarkson who watched the arrest from his house on Carolyn Street.

Investigators found Opada in a car on Clarkson’s street thanks to tips from the public.

“One of them was like, ‘Show me your hands! Show me your hands!’ So, they had guns drawn,” Clarkson recalled.

Police believe the suspect is a transient and did not know the victims.

“It makes no sense and I have no idea, honestly, what could have spurred this on,” Lt. Garlock said.

The lieutenant told FOX40 two of the victims were out of the hospital by Tuesday but the third victim was still hospitalized.

“How they’re physically doing or even mentally doing, I don't have any information on that,” Garlock said.

As library customers hoped for a full recovery for the victim, they were debating whether their library is safe.

“There’s different elements of people here, you know. There's people that are on the streets,” said one library patron.

But some said one violent act will not keep them away.

“Normally, I feel like it’s totally fine and safe,” said patron Becky Josifek. “I can’t freak out too much. Just trust that God is going to take care of us.”

Opada was in jail Wednesday night with no option for bail. He denied FOX40’s request for an interview.

The library said it will be back open Thursday.