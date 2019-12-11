Ten Ten Room holiday pop-up bar

Posted 11:27 AM, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, December 11, 2019
Data pix.

Gary spent the morning cerebrating the holidays at Ten Ten Room in downtown Sacramento.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.