Vigil held for North Natomas librarian killed by gunman one year ago

NORTH NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) -- One minute and 11 seconds of silence fell across the vigil outside the North Natomas Library Wednesday night as loved ones and community members honored Amber Clark.

“I'm mortified to disclose that it represents the 11 bullets that monster fired at her beautiful head and face at point-blank range," said Clark’s husband, Kelly.

It was exactly one year ago that investigators say Ronald Seay, armed with a gun, waited to ambush Amber. He opened fire once she got in her car in the parking lot of the North Natomas Public Library where she worked.

"When I woke up this morning, I looked at the clock and I realized that at 6:45 this morning, a year ago, 6:45 this morning was the last time that I talked to my wife," Kelly said.

Kelly said there has been so much heartache since he lost his wife but there is also so much work yet to be done.

"Am I doing enough to honor my wife? Am I doing enough to make change?" he said.

Since her passing, thousands of dollars have been raised to help with programs Amber championed. Scholarships started in her honor are now available in North Natomas and in her hometown of Oklahoma for graduates who aspire to teach. Inside the library, there is now a teen space named for Amber.

“I think of the opportunities that were stolen from her and the dreams and plans we had together that will never be," Kelly said.

City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby, who represents Natomas, said libraries serve as a gathering spot for all kinds of people.

“With all of the mental health issues that we're dealing with, with travelers that come through our area, they're welcome at the library too. And we have to find a way to keep everyone safe and still serve everyone," Ashby said.

Amber's sister, Kiona Millirons, urged local officials to make information surrounding an armed suspect available to all victims’ families.

"A year later, it is nearly impossible to convey the pain, frustration and anger that is now part of our daily lives," Millirons said. “It is up to us to make changes. It is our moral responsibility as human beings."