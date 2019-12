Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come down to your local California Backyard, drop off your old tree and get a discount towards a new one. Your old tree will be given to the Salvation Army and help to make a family's holiday season even better!

Now through Dec 15th - This is the last Week!

Any California Backyard location

4 locations in the Greater Sacramento Area

(916) 773-4800

californiabackyard.com