3 injured in fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 160 near Antioch Bridge

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were injured Thursday afternoon in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 160 near Rio Vista.

The Rio Vista Fire Department reports just after 1 p.m., emergency responders were called to the highway just north of the Antioch Bridge where three vehicles and a big rig had crashed.

The tractor of the big rig caught fire and firefighters were able to stop the flames before they could spread to the nearby grass, according to fire officials.

One person had to be rescued after the crash pinned then inside a vehicle. The fire department says that person sustained major injuries and was flown to a trauma center.

Another person was hospitalized with minor injuries. A third injured victim denied treatment at the scene.

Officials have not said what caused the crash but recommended drivers keep a three-to-four-second distance between cars, obey the speed limit and keep their eyes on the road.