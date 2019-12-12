Beloved fat cat Norm Lopez, known as the ‘Mayor of Midtown,’ has died

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The rotund cat named Norm Lopez, and officially dubbed the “Mayor of Midtown,” who stole the hearts of midtown Sacramento residents has died.

Norm’s Twitter account shared the news Thursday.

“As much as I’d love to trade you each a holiday snug for a holiday belly rub, it’s time for me to move on to the next great adventure…,” the account’s owner wrote.

FRIENDS! First of all, I hope you're having lovely December. Sacramento is warm while festive. As much as I'd love to trade you each a holiday snug for a holiday belly rub, it's time for me to move on to the next great adventure… pic.twitter.com/bZL61ZOHVn — #MayorOfMidtown (@norm_lopez) December 12, 2019

Okay! Leap feet first into this new decade as I boldly stride into the great beyond.

Big love. Forever.

Yr. Pal,

Norm ❤️ pic.twitter.com/phKrkuaSlh — #MayorOfMidtown (@norm_lopez) December 12, 2019

Norm gained his popularity around town by doing what he did best — lying in the middle of the sidewalk on 14th and Q streets and letting people pet him.

Back in 2013, Norm gained international fame when he disappeared. The Sacramento Bee said a kind passerby mistook him for a pregnant cat in distress and dropped him off at the Front Street Animal Shelter.

The shelter manager posted his picture on their site to see if anyone recognized him. When his previous owner saw it, she rushed over to the shelter and got him microchipped.

Norm’s Facebook following has since reached more than 7,000 people.

English band alt-J even put the famous feline on a T-shirt.

My pals at @frontstreetlife were there during that weird 1-day odyssey that landed me in international news. I was lucky enough to be their ambassador in a charity pub crawl – which resulted in a home-grown t-shirt by super talented John Conley! Follow his Instagram @blkbrix… — #MayorOfMidtown (@norm_lopez) December 12, 2019

I met @GregProops today. I was auditioning for the live action role of Kittens McTavish. #Proopcast pic.twitter.com/X0bo6w09AO — #MayorOfMidtown (@norm_lopez) November 23, 2014

The city of Sacramento and Mayor Darrell Steinberg shared their farewells Thursday to the true leader of midtown.

“At a time of political strife and division, Norm Lopez was a great unifier who brought joy to many in (the city of Sacramento). He was also #MayorofMidtown long before me. Rest in peace, Norm. You will be missed,” the mayor wrote on his Twitter account.