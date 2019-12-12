Developer hopes to add retail, housing to former Dimple Records location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A fence surrounded the property where Dimple Records used to be at the intersection of Land Park Drive.

Much of the structure had already been demolished by Thursday but within the next few years, people in the area can expect the site to look much different.

The chain had been a staple in the Sacramento region for the last 45 years. They sold everything from CDs and vinyl records to books, movies and video games.

“Really old buildings that were kind of falling apart with a lot of old brick and actually a few cars ran into them that pushed in the walls in certain areas,” developer Jon Gianulias told FOX40.

Gianulias is a partner in the project to develop the site where the iconic record store once stood.

"We're hoping to do some residential apartments above, retails and restaurants below," Gianulias said. "We're probably, it's in that time frame of three to six months when we'll be able to, hopefully, share what we want to do."

For long-time Sacramento residents like Kathy Temby, the thought of something new brings back memories of the past.

"If it's set back far off the street, it would be nice. If it's right on the street, I think it would be a little encroaching and it would block our view of the beautiful Tower Theater," Temby said.

People in the area are also hoping the memory of Dimple Records will be honored.

"Respect the neighbors. The neighbors have put up with a lot over the last few years. And maybe put a plaque up in place of where Tower was," Temby said.

For now, everything is in the beginning planning process and at it’s earliest, ground on the project will break in the spring of 2021.