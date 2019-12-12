Live Coverage: Judiciary Committee meets for day two of deliberations on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Frustrations rage paint experience in Old Sacramento

Posted 12:15 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, December 12, 2019
Data pix.

If you have some built-up tension, Frustrations in Old Sacramento may be the place for you. Gary checked out the business where people can throw paint to relieve stress and create art.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.