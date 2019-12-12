Holiday hot cocoa bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melissa Salinas from BevMo stopped by the FOX40 kitchen to share a few hot cocoa cocktails.

Red Wine Hot Chocolate

What’s better than drinking wine and eating chocolate? Combining the two and drinking red wine hot chocolate! It turns out the two go together like Netflix and Chill. Plus, it’s super easy to make.



This recipe calls for: 1.5 c of milk, ½ c of dark chocolate chunks, 1 cup red wine, whipped cream, mini marshmallows, chocolate shavings

Baileys Peppermint Hot Chocolate

This version adds some of our favorite heartwarming flavors, which makes it the perfect cocktail to stir up some holiday cheer



This cocktail can easily be turned into a mocktail – just add the Baileys and Peppermint Schnapps later.



This recipe calls for: 2 c of milk, 2 shots of Baileys, 1 shot of Peppermint Schnapps, 2 Tbsp of cocoa powder, 2 Tbsp of sugar. Chocolate sauce, whipped cream and mint chips are optional

Mexican Hot Chocolate

This Mexican-inspired hot chocolate laced with tequila and cayenne pepper is sure to heat up the holiday season a notch or two



This recipe calls for: high quality dark chocolate hot cocoa, 1 ½ oz Casamigos Reposado tequila, ¼ oz agave nectar, 1 pinch of cayenne pepper and 1 pinch salt

Chilled Hot Chocolate Martini

Home entertainers looking to cook up some elegant cocktails need not look any further than this hot chocolate martini. This option is nice and cool as a martini should be; however, it is made with hot chocolate that has been previously chilled.



This cocktail calls for 3 oz homemade hot chocolate, cooled; 1 oz dark crème de cocoa; and 1 oz Bailey’s Irish Cream; ¾ oz Vanilla Vodka

