Michigan man who committed crime to return to prison gets his wish

(AP) — A 59-year-old Michigan man who says he robbed a business so he could return to prison could be locked up for the rest of his life. Mark Wilson was sentenced this week to at least 25 years in prison for armed robbery and he’ll be in his 80s when he’s eligible for parole.

Police say Wilson, from Portage, gave a note to a Hardee’s employee in Escanaba last July, indicating that he was robbing the restaurant. He waited in a restroom until police arrived.

Wilson told a judge that he’s “lost the ability to function normally with society.”