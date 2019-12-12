Deputies: Orangevale burglary suspect shot by homeowner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Authorities are investigating a burglary attempt and a shooting on Santa Juanita Avenue in Orangevale.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, a man called authorities to report a burglary attempt at his home. The man told authorities he confronted the burglar and shot him.

The burglary suspect fled the scene.

Soon after, Roseville police located a man riding in a car on Sierra College Boulevard who had a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

At this time, sheriff's deputies believe the man found on Sierra College Boulevard is the same man suspected of burglarizing the home in Orangevale.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.