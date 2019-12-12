Live Coverage: Judiciary Committee meets for day two of deliberations on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Deputies: Orangevale burglary suspect shot by homeowner

Posted 6:26 AM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21AM, December 12, 2019
ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Authorities are investigating a burglary attempt and a shooting on Santa Juanita Avenue in Orangevale.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, a man called authorities to report a burglary attempt at his home. The man told authorities he confronted the burglar and shot him.

The burglary suspect fled the scene.

Soon after, Roseville police located a man riding in a car on Sierra College Boulevard who had a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

At this time, sheriff's deputies believe the man found on Sierra College Boulevard is the same man suspected of burglarizing the home in Orangevale.

