Pickup truck drives away after hitting, killing 71-year-old woman in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died Thursday night in Stockton after she was struck by a pickup truck.

The Stockton Police Department says the 71-year-old woman was walking on West Benjamin Holt Drive near Leesburg Place when she was hit.

She died at the scene after the pickup truck drove away, according to police.

The police department says it does not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the hit-and-run crash.

All lanes of West Benjamin Holt Drive have reopened following the crash.

This story is developing.

38.008265 -121.330291