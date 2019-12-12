Police search for East Sacramento bank robber

EAST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said Thursday they were looking for a robber who stole from an East Sacramento bank.

Around 9:45 the morning of Dec. 2, the police department reports a man demanded money from an employee at a bank on Broadway near 34th Street before he ran.

Surveillance cameras picked up the man, who is white and appears to be in his 30s or 40s. He is around 6 feet tall, has a medium build and dark-colored eyes. At the time of the robbery, he wore a black, hooded sweatshirt with red and gray accents and dark jeans. His head may have been shaved.

Police say he did not appear to be armed.

Anyone who knows about the bank robber should call the Sacramento Police Department.

38.552214 -121.469476