Report: Stockton leads nation in rising rent costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A newly released report by Apartment List shows Stockton as leading the nation in rising rent costs, and it has to do with Stockton's proximity to another area.

Renter Britney Marquez told FOX40 she recently found out her rent will be going up next month.

“Seventy-five dollars goes a long way. That makes a huge difference on like groceries and gas, everything,” Marquez said.

Since 2014, rent in Stockton went up by more than 28% compared to just 11% nationally.

“It’s a struggle because everything is expensive. We’re close to the Bay Area,” renter Mark Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a college student and part-time salesman.

“Being a college student, I kinda only get the chance to get part-time jobs,” Rodriguez said. “I have to ration my food in order to be able to pay all my bills.”

While the data is overwhelming, University of the Pacific professor Dr. Jeff Michael said the climb has been slowing down.

“There’s been a little bit of relief. The trends are moderated a little bit, but still housing costs and rent costs are a growing burden for families in this area,” said Michaels, who is also the executive director for the Center for Business and Policy Research.

Michael said what’s been pushing that dollar sign higher and higher is Stockton’s proximity to the Bay Area and the lack of affordable housing.

“Ultimately, we’re gonna have to find ways to build new housing more efficiently and more cost effectively,” Michaels said.

In the meantime, families such as Marquez’s and Rodriguez’s will have to make to due.

“Make it stretch as much as I can,” Marquez said.