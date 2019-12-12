Salvation Army thousands under holiday fundraising goal, seeks volunteers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Salvation Army of Sacramento says it is around $30,000 behind on its holiday season fundraising goal.

The nonprofit says fewer donations and a smaller window of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is behind the shortage.

“Failing to meet our fundraising goal would mean potentially cutting back on the much-needed services that we provide,” Salvation Army Sacramento Officer Captain Emmanuel Masango said in a news release.

The group says the money raised by red kettle bell ringers is used year-round, not just around Christmas.

Those interested in volunteering with the Salvation Army, whether it’s as a bell ringer or in another capacity, can click here.