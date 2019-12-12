Valley High School locked down as officers search for armed suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Valley High School was put on lockdown Thursday as officers searched for an armed suspect in the area.

The Sacramento Police Department said it and the county sheriff’s office were helping the county probation department in its search.

Officers said the suspect reportedly ran through the Valley High School campus. Officers are searching the campus out of “an abundance of caution.”

The Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter is searching for the suspect from above. Officials say the lockdown at the school began around 11:30 am @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/h7fA1l1yng — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) December 12, 2019

A perimeter was set up near Center Parkway and Ehrhardt Avenue.

This is a developing story.