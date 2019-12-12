Live Coverage: Judiciary Committee meets for day two of deliberations on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Valley High School locked down as officers search for armed suspect

Posted 12:46 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, December 12, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Valley High School was put on lockdown Thursday as officers searched for an armed suspect in the area.

The Sacramento Police Department said it and the county sheriff’s office were helping the county probation department in its search.

Officers said the suspect reportedly ran through the Valley High School campus. Officers are searching the campus out of “an abundance of caution.”

A perimeter was set up near Center Parkway and Ehrhardt Avenue.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.