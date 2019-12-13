3 arrested in Oroville after investigation leads to discovery of minors using heroin

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested on drug-related charges after two juveniles reportedly used heroin in an Oroville home.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation began on Dec. 8, after deputies responded to a call on Vc Avenue in Oroville.

There the sheriff’s office says they found two girls who were under the influence of heroin. Both girls were hospitalized before being turned over to Butte County Children’s Services.

Investigators report 24-year-old Eric Becerril had been letting the girls stay and use heroin at the home. When deputies arrived at the scene, Becerril ran from them.

On Dec. 11, detectives and other law enforcement served a search warrant at Becerril’s home and arrested him, along with his mother and another man.

Becerril was charged with several drug-related charges and his 50-year-old mother, Anna Valles, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

Edward Silvera, 28, was arrested on suspicion of providing a false name and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also found two juveniles during their search. One was turned over to children’s services and the other was returned to her mother.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are asking anyone with information about Becerril to contact Detective Brian Mollath at 530-538-7671.