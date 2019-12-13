Arizona police find body believed to be third child missing in flood

(CNN) — Arizona authorities said Friday they believe they have found the third child who went missing during a flash flood two weeks ago.

Three children went missing November 29 when a car crossing Tonto Creek, about 60 miles west of the New Mexico border, was caught in flooding. Two of the three children were found dead the day after the flooding.

The body of a 6-year-old girl was found around 2:30 p.m. local time Friday on the north side of the Roosevelt Lake on the Tonto Creek Arm, according to a press release from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are working to confirm the identity, the release said.

Four children and one adult managed to get out of the vehicle when it was caught in the flooding and were stranded on an island in the creek. They were rescued by a helicopter from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.