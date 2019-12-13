Free, ad-supported shuttle launches in downtown Modesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A free electric shuttle service is rolling into downtown Modesto.

“I've seen other cities and inner-urban cities having this type of shuttle service and that kind of dawned on my mind in saying, ‘We need this in Modesto,’” Cityride Modesto owner Jaime Jimenez said.

Jimenez launched Cityride Modesto this week ahead of opening his two new restaurants in the downtown area next year.

“We're trying to develop something new and fresh here and I see a lot more excitement coming,” he said.

Drivers can now ditch the downtown parking hassle. Cityride Modesto will shuttle up to five passengers at a time around a six-block radius.

The shuttle is paid for by businesses that advertise on the vehicle itself.

“Hopefully, in the future with this here, we could see that less vehicles are parked in the streets and they're using more of the parking garages,” Jimenez said.

It's a move Jimenez hopes will improve foot traffic and boost business.

“It would produce a lot more income for the businesses around that didn't have these people or individuals walking into their restaurants because they're so far apart,” he told FOX40.

Right now, Cityride Modesto is just one shuttle that operates eight hours a day. Jimenez said the goal is to have a fleet of four by the end of summer.

“They can come down here in a safe environment travel in the free shuttle if they'd like to with their family,” Jimenez said. “And continue seeing themselves enjoy every shop and every business around here.”