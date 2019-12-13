Gov. Newsom rejects PG&E’s bankruptcy plan

Posted 7:41 PM, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:42PM, December 13, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has rejected a bankruptcy reorganization plan that Pacific Gas and Electric reached just last week with thousands of wildfire victims, including a $13.5 billion settlement.

Newsom says in a five-page letter to PG&E CEO William D. Johnson that the plan’s most important elements are providing safe and reliable power to its customers.

He says the proposed plan does not achieve that. People lost homes, businesses and family members in a series of devastating fires blamed on the utility’s negligence and outdated infrastructure.

See Newsom’s letter in full below:

This story is developing.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.