Gov. Newsom rejects PG&E’s bankruptcy plan

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has rejected a bankruptcy reorganization plan that Pacific Gas and Electric reached just last week with thousands of wildfire victims, including a $13.5 billion settlement.

Newsom says in a five-page letter to PG&E CEO William D. Johnson that the plan’s most important elements are providing safe and reliable power to its customers.

BREAKING: Governor Gavin Newsom REJECTS PG&E’s reorganization plan, saying it doesn’t comply with terms of a recently passed wildfire liability law. His Letter to PG&E: pic.twitter.com/qgIsCkbAkT — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) December 14, 2019

He says the proposed plan does not achieve that. People lost homes, businesses and family members in a series of devastating fires blamed on the utility’s negligence and outdated infrastructure.

Governor Gavin Newsom upon rejecting PG&E’s reorganization plan: “PG&E’s board of directors and management have a responsibility to immediately develop a feasible plan. Anything else is irresponsible and a clear violation of public trust.” — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) December 14, 2019

See Newsom’s letter in full below:

This story is developing.