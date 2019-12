Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not only is it a special day at the ice rink for your kids but it's a day at the ice rink with the Sacramento Kings! Come down and hang out with Slamson and check out the special Kids Club Membership!

Sunday, December 15th

12pm - 2pm

7th And K Streets

godowntownsac.com/icerink

Social Media: @Downtownicerink

Ice rink is open until January 20th.