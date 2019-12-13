‘Let’s implement it’: Erin Brockovich voices approval for PG&E reorganization plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Erin Brockovich, who was made famous for building a case against Pacific Gas and Electric nearly 30 years ago, said Friday she was pleased with the company's reorganization plan.

"We can't just say, 'OK, we're going to throw up our hands and PG&E is going to burn us all down,'” Brockovich said. “No, there has to be exactly this plan that's in front of us. Now, let's implement it."

As the utility aims to exit bankruptcy as soon as possible, Brockovich said she likes PG&E's proposal that satisfies the California Legislature's demands to ensure victims are compensated and a $40 billion commitment over the next four years to make its equipment safer.

By fulfilling the state's demands, PG&E will have access to a multi-billion dollar wildfire fund for any future fires its equipment causes. The fund is made up of money from the state's investor-owned utilities and a tax California already collects.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office did not respond to a request for comment Friday but has said this week the governor is reviewing the reorganization plan.

Friday was the deadline for Newsom to approve PG&E's $13.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims.

“In this current situation, with this reorganization and this judge that I think is clearly going to move it along, the governor has to hold his ground here," Brockovich said.

PG&E is confident its plan is the best for constituents and puts them on track ahead of their deadline to be out of bankruptcy by June 30.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.