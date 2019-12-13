LIVE: Coverage & analysis: Judiciary committee set to vote on impeachment after delay

CLICK OR TAP HERE IF YOU DON’T SEE THE VIDEO PLAYER

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Judiciary Committee is expected to finally vote on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday.

We will be updating this story with the latest from the hearing:

10:05 a.m. ET – The committee has voted and approved both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

10 a.m. ET – House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has taken his seat and calls the committee to order to vote on the articles of impeachment.

A vote was widely expected to happen Thursday but in a shocking turn of events, Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sent the committee to recess at 11:15 p.m. ET after 13 hours of deliberations. Republican members of the committee were visibly angry with the decision, calling it “unbelievable.”

Throughout the 13-hour session on Thursday, the committee voted on six amendments to the articles of impeachment against President Trump. Five were proposed by GOP members and were voted down by Democrats. The sixth was introduced by Rep. Nadler and was passed.

Rep. Nadler called for the committee to reconvene Friday at 10 a.m. ET. J.B. Biunno and Evan Donovan will bring you live coverage starting at 9:45 a.m. ET.