Mariah Carey superfan hits a high note with his popular Orangevale Christmas display

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) -- An Orangevale man’s Mariah Carey Christmas display has gained him national attention and this year, his light show is back and even better than before.

Since the early 1980s, residents of Dovewood Court have been showing off their annual spirit in the Parade of Lights. Now, for the second year in a row, there is one house on the court that just sings a little bit differently.

“I was surprised how one simple tweet ended up exploding and getting the attention of the ‘Queen of Christmas,'” said Jason Evart said.

Last Christmas, it was Evart’s idea that got him attention.

This year, it was people’s expectations of the Mariah Carey superfan that had him stepping up his decorating and entertainment game.

“I guess they now call it the Mariah Carey house. So, might as well do it every year from now on,” he told FOX40.

The person who loved Evart playing Carey Christmas song videos on his garage the most was Carey herself. She loved it so much she video chatted with Evart to tell him how impressed she was.

“Wished us a merry Christmas. That was really awesome,” Evart said.

So how did Evart take his passion for the Christmas queen to the next octave? With more Carey, of course.

This Christmas, he has a Carey cutout that was shipped from the United Kingdom.

“Might put up some lambs, you know. Mariah Carey's fans are called lambs, so I might put up a couple lambs,” he said.

But no matter the accessories, it is that heavenly voice that for years to come will welcome visitors to the Parade of Lights.