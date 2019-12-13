Mother, son arrested in Stockton for trafficking missing Bay Area girl

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman and her son were arrested Friday in Stockton on suspicion of human trafficking.

The Stockton Police Department’s Vice Unit and SWAT team members served a search and arrest warrant at Blue Ridge Circle, according to police. There they found 18-year-old Montel Armstrong and his 39-year-old mother, Sheila Logan.

Police say a 13-year-old girl who had been reported missing out of the Bay Area was also found with the duo. Investigators say the girl was a victim of human trafficking.

The police department reports the girl is now safe and at a shelter.

A handgun was also found at the scene, according to police.

Armstrong was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and weapon charges. Logan was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and child endangerment.

Anyone who may know a victim of human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Women’s Center-YFS. Victims who are being forced to engage in sexual activity and cannot leave can contact the 24-hour human trafficking helpline at 209-948-1911.