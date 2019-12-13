Persian holiday traditions with Kolbeh Kabab

Posted 11:22 AM, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, December 13, 2019
Data pix.

Kolbeh Kabab stopped by the FOX40 kitchen to share a few traditional Persian dishes you can enjoy during the holidays.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.