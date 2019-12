Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Placer Theatre Ballet is taking on a Christmas classic. Olivia stopped by to get a preview of the show.

Placer Theatre Ballet presents The Nutcracker :

December 14th, Saturday 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

December 15th, Sunday 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

* December 13th at 10:00 a.m. -- A morning school performance in which children from all over the Sacramento area are bused in to see The Nutcracker -- both a holiday treat and an introduction to classical music and ballet.