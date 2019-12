Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary spent the morning hanging out at the Golden 1 Center as they prepare for "Star Wars" Night, Dec. 13.

Kings will air a special viewing of an official movie trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in addition to other fun game activities including a Chewbacca Cam and Tauntaun races.

The Kings Drumline will perform a Star Wars Medley during halftime.

The Kings will also host the first-ever Baby Yoda Races in honor of the new Mandalorian series.