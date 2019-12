SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said two people are under arrest after leading them on a car chase.

The chase started at 6:40 p.m. and ended three minutes later, according to officials.

Both the driver and the passenger are in custody after the chase ended in a crash near Winding Way and Pasadena Avenue.

Deputies say a K-9 bit the driver as he tried to run from the car but no one is believed to be seriously injured.