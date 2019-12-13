Woodland man pleads no contest in killing of passenger during robbery getaway

Posted 7:38 PM, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, December 13, 2019

Photo of the crash provided by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said a Woodland man could serve a little over 12 years in prison for killing his passenger while acting as a getaway driver.

On May 2, police say 23-year-old Douglas Woodall was a getaway driver for a robbery, leading police on a chase.

Woodall drove north on Pioneer Road, going faster than 113 mph at times and running through stop lights.

Police found that during the chase Woodall had a blood alcohol content level almost three times the legal limit.

Woodall eventually crashed on County Road 101. The crash ejected his passenger, which killed them instantly, according to police.

He pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, evading a peace officer and conspiracy to commit a theft. A judge is expected to sentence Woodall Jan. 8 at the Yolo County Superior Courthouse.

