Davis police: 8 arrested after using airsoft guns in robbery

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department said eight people were arrested Friday night for a robbery.

Officials say 18-year-old Vanessa Montenegro Wease was taken to Yolo County Jail and the other seven suspects were taken to juvenile hall.

Around 10:18 p.m., police say three people were walking on E Street near 5th street when they were approached by several suspects.

According to police, the suspects had what appeared to be guns when they robbed the three victims.

After the robbery, the victims were able to get help from nearby police. Another patrol car responded and stopped a white SUV from leaving the area.

Police searched the SUV and found the stolen property along with four air-soft guns.

Officials say all eight were arrested for robbery and criminal conspiracy charges.