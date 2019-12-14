Sacramento Police: Car hits and kills two people standing in middle of the road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people are dead after being struck by a car late Friday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 11:29 p.m. on South Watt Avenue near Jackson Road where witnesses said a man and a woman got out of their car and seemed to be arguing in the middle of the road.

A Volkswagen was traveling south on South Watt Avenue and hit both people, according to investigators.

Police said the man was found in the roadway and declared dead by fire personnel. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment where she died from her injuries, said police.

Investigators said the driver of the Volkswagen cooperated with authorities and did not show signs of impairment.

The crash is still being investigated but speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to officials.

The identities of victims will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this vehicle collision to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).