Stockton police: Woman, son arrested for human trafficking after missing girl found safe

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say a missing 13-year-old girl was found safe Friday after they arrested a woman and her son for human trafficking.

Police arrested 18-year-old Montel Armstrong and 39-year-old Sheila Logan in connection with the human trafficking of the teen who was reported missing from the Bay Area.

The Stockton Police Department’s Vice Unit and SWAT team members were serving a search and arrest warrant at Blue Ridge Circle when the girl was found, according to police.

“Gratitude and a sense of relief that this is a missing girl that’s been found,” Julie Bornhoeft told FOX40.

Bornhoeft works for Weave, which is an organization that helps promote safe and healthy relationships while also providing support for survivors of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

“The reality is that trafficking is occurring not only in Stockton but very much in Sacramento, and it’s a story we hear too often,” Bornhoeft said.

She says people preying on children and teens are often very skilled at identifying and knowing how to manipulate particularly vulnerable kids.

“Girls that get trafficked often are involved in the foster care system, or they’ve been in and out of the system,” Bornhoeft said.

According to the FBI, there were more than 400,000 entries for missing children reported to an online database in 2018 alone.

Police say the victim, in this case, is now safe in a children’s shelter.

But Bornhoeft says, in situations like this, it’s important to help victims cope with the trauma associated with being exploited.

“We trust that every survivor knows their situation best, so we are going to work with someone to support them the best way we can,” Bornrhoeft said.

Both suspects face a list of charges including human trafficking and assault with a deadly weapon. They’re currently being held in the San Joaquin County Jail.

Anyone who may know a victim of human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Women’s Center-YFS. Victims who are being forced to engage in sexual activity and cannot leave can contact the 24-hour human trafficking helpline at 209-948-1911.