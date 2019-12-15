Davis police investigating if 8 arrested suspects link to other robbery cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- A rash of robberies in the quiet community of Davis are keeping neighbors on edge and police busy.

Davis Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov said there have been up to ten total robberies in just under three months, mostly targeting innocent people walking on the sidewalk.

But there was a major break in the case Friday night that ended with eight arrests.

It started just after 10 p.m. when three people were walking down E street.

“They were approached by multiple suspects who brandished what appeared to be firearms and demanded their property,” said Doroshov.

The victims gave up what they had on them, and the suspects ran away. Officers, who were working an overtime shift specifically to combat these robberies, responded once reports of the crime came in.

They found and stopped a white SUV leaving the scene. Inside the car, police discovered the victims’ property and several weapons that turned out to be “air guns.”

“It really appeared to be like a real handgun. In some of them, it’s really hard to tell the difference. Even for someone who is knowledgeable about guns,” said Doroshov.

One of the suspects is 18-year-old Vanessa Montenegro Wease from Woodland. The other seven suspects are juveniles so their names will not be released.

Police are now working to figure out whether they’re connected to these other similar robberies, Neighbors hope that’s the case.

“There’s no way of knowing if all of that is connected. So I’m gonna get some pepper spray and just have it ready in my hand when I walk home,” said one neighbor.

If anyone has any information about these crimes, please call Davis Police.