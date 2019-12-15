Infant dies in crash involving a San Joaquin County deputy

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An infant has died after a car crash Saturday night involving a San Joaquin County deputy in his patrol car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the deputy was traveling north on Interstate 5 in his patrol car near Charter Way around 10:38 p.m. when his car struck the back of a Ford sedan driven by a woman with a baby inside.

The force of the crash caused both vehicles off the road and down the side embankment, according to officials. Investigators said the deputy got out of his car and removed the baby from the back of the sedan and began CPR. Officials said the baby was life-flighted to a children’s hospital before dying.

Officials said the woman and the deputy were taken to local hospitals for treatment, with the deputy being released but the woman remains in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team and officials said alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information on this collision is requested to contact Officer Sengo at the Stockton CHP area office at 209-938-4800