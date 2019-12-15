Man arrested while trying to bring kidnapped woman to Sacramento, deputies say

(KTXL) — A woman was rescued after sending a message to a friend saying she had been kidnapped and was being held at gunpoint, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they arrested 19-year-old Joshua Gaspar of Corona Saturday for kidnapping with intent to commit sexual assault, rape and false imprisonment.

The 29-year-old woman was being taken to Sacramento when she got the opportunity to send a message to a friend. Her friend then alerted police that the woman was in the Grass Valley area.

With the help of local police, Gaspar and the victim were found at a Chevron gas station on McKnight Way.

During their investigation, deputies found that the woman had been held captive several days in the North San Juan area where she was sexually assaulted.

A search warrant was also issued for a property on Shady Creek Drive in North San Juan.

Gaspar was booked at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City. A bail enhancement was sought against Gaspar and a judge set his bail at $1,000,000.

Police are currently investigating whether more than one suspect is involved.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-265-1263.