Michigan prayer center adopts 60 families to give them a happy holiday

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) — There’s nothing quite like opening that first gift over the holidays, but for many families, that feeling isn’t always possible.

The St. Francis Prayer Center is a non-profit in Flint that performs outreach to the community through donations of food, clothing and gifts.

They’re giving families in need a Christmas they’ll never forget by adopting them for the holidays.

“Today we have adopted approximately 60 families and we allow as many as would like to come and meet the persons that have adopted them,” said Debra Hawley, director of the St. Francis Prayer Center.

Hawley said the families chosen for this program are picked out in advance by those within the community.

“They come here at another time in the year, looking for help with either Consumers or with food,” Hawley said. “Sometimes just with the need for prayer or someone to pray with them if life circumstances are difficult.”

Families at the prayer center said they’re grateful for all of the support being shown.

“It was a blessing,” said Tommie Lowery, a father to three teenage sons.

Lowery said due to health issues, he’s been unable to afford to give his kids the Christmas he wanted.

But on Saturday, that worry was a thing of the past.

“I’m just grateful for all of the wonderful people that shared, that spent their time and their effort to make our Christmas possible,” Lowery said.