Raider nation reacts to final game at Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A final game in Oakland ended in heartbreak after the Jackson Jaguars overtook the Raider’s fourth-quarter lead with a touchdown.

The frustration of a somber sendoff was impossible to hide for some fans in the Raider Nation.

“And you lose like this, you are always expecting to leave the house with a win,” Raiders fan Andy Coronado told FOX40. “This wasn’t it.”

Tina Biddle has been coming to the Raider’s home games from Southern Oregon. It’ll now be a long, tough drive home.

“It is a sad way. I don’t know what happened in that locker room,” Biddle said. “I think they needed me to get in there and rile them up.”

A young fan named Leo said it’s more than seeing a friend leave.

“I’ve been with them for over 11 years. Watching their games. Baby showers, birthdays,” Leo said.

For Marcellus Cain from Sacramento, it’s hard to say goodbye but not hard to stay positive.

“Like I said, we gonna miss it, but it’s all good,” Cain said. “We on to bigger and better things.”