Stockton family waits for answers after deputy involved crash kills 1-year-old child

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A 1-year-old child died after a car crash Saturday night involving a San Joaquin County deputy, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the deputy was traveling north on Interstate 5 in his patrol car near Charter Way when his car struck the back of a Ford sedan driven by a woman with her child, Kevin Hart, inside.

The woman who was driving is in critical condition but Hart died.

Hart’s father, also named Kevin Hart, described over the phone the last moments he shared with his son.

“That’s what hurts me is that I talked to him yesterday, and he was singing his little ABC’s to me,” Hart told FOX40. “When I found out – I couldn’t do nothing about it. I was crying about my son.”

Hart, who is currently serving time in a California state prison, says he’s trying to keep his head up.

“It’s hard, but I’m going to try and keep my head up until I come home,” Hart said. “And it may be different, cause I’m trying to be there for my baby mama.”

Kevin Hart Sr., 1-year-old Hart’s grandfather, says he drove past the accident scene – not once, but twice. He says he had no idea his family was involved and his grandson had been killed.

“This is the second son he lost,” Hart Sr. said. “This is the second one.”

Meanwhile, the family is waiting for answers as to how the accident that killed 1-year-old Hart and left his mother in critical condition happened.

“I hope she pulls through, and I love her to death,” Hart said.