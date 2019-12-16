10 hurt when van crashes into Ross store in Washington, sheriff’s office says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. (KCPQ) -- Authorities say 10 people were injured Monday when a van crashed into a business in Washington state.

FOX40 sister station KCPQ reports the crash happened at a Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, which is just south of Seattle.

The King County Sheriff's office said on Twitter that four people were critically injured and six others were being treated for unspecified injuries.

Burien police said the driver of the van is still at the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story is developing.