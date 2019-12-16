10 hurt when van crashes into Ross store in Washington, sheriff’s office says

Posted 10:38 PM, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43PM, December 16, 2019
Data pix.

BURIEN, Wash. (KCPQ) -- Authorities say 10 people were injured Monday when a van crashed into a business in Washington state.

FOX40 sister station KCPQ reports the crash happened at a Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, which is just south of Seattle.

The King County Sheriff's office said on Twitter that four people were critically injured and six others were being treated for unspecified injuries.

Burien police said the driver of the van is still at the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.