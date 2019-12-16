10 vehicles damaged in smash-and-grab burglary outside Roseville restaurants

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the course of an hour Monday, roughly 10 vehicles were damaged near the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville.

Roseville police say someone used an unknown item to smash the vehicles’ windows as they were parked outside Lazy Dog and Eureka! restaurants along Gibson Drive.

#BREAKING: About 10 cars broken into near the Roseville Galleria within a 1-hour period. Roseville police say it happened in the parking lots of Lazy Dog & Eureka. Thieves smashed windows of vehicles with visible items. Police say it’s a good reminder to take valuables with you. pic.twitter.com/uet4aaBtTO — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) December 17, 2019

While no suspect description has been reported by police, investigators are hoping to find more information about the burglary when they preview surveillance footage captured by nearby businesses.

This story is developing.

38.774692 -121.274242