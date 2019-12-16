Amber Alert issued for child abducted in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a toddler believed to have been abducted in San Jose.

Officials say 2-year-old Bethanie Carraza was last seen with her father, 24-year-old Victor Magana, Sunday evening.

According to FOX40 sister station KRON4, San Jose police say Magana allegedly assaulted and stabbed the toddler’s mother at a home before fleeing with their daughter.

The mother was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

They are believed to be in a green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with California license plates 7XJX025.

The alert is in effect for Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Kings Los Angeles, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Lus Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Ventura counties.

Magana is considered armed and dangerous, according to the CHP.

AMBER ALERT – Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Ventura Counties@SanJosePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/gE4MSdD5ns — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 16, 2019

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.