CHP: 1 driver injured in Manteca 3-vehicle crash

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) One driver suffered major injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Manteca Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened on eastbound Highway 120 west of Highway 99 at around 12:11 p.m. involving a Chevy truck, a Dodge SUV and a big rig.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to a local hospital for major injuries, officials said.

The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

CHP officials said the number two lane of Highway 120 will be closed for about two hours causing heavy traffic in the area.