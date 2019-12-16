Deputies: Two suspects arrested after axe attack in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men are behind bars after allegedly beating a man with an axe in Yuba City, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the assault happened on Dec. 10 around 10 p.m. near the Sutter County Airport on Second Street.

Investigators said 21-year-old Devin Brown and 18-year-old Kenneth Durkle allegedly broke into the victim’s parked car where he was sleeping and pulled him out of the vehicle and used an axe to physically assault him.

The victim was found with major injuries to his head and body and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the victim, whose identity will not be released, is expected to survive.

The motive behind the attack is still under investigation. The two suspects are both from Yuba City and were booked into Sutter County Jail facing attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to officials.