Holiday Posada Celebration in Yuba City

Posted 11:43 AM, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, December 16, 2019
Data pix.

Gary visited Edible Memories in Yuba City to chat with owner Denise Landis and Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola about the city's Holiday Posada Celebration happening Monday night.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.