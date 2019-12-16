Modesto man dies after colliding with van head-on in Sonora

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man died and a woman was injured Friday in a head-on crash in Sonora.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Sonora Police Department says a 2016 Nissan Sentra crossed over into oncoming traffic on West Stockton Street near Mill Villa Court.

The car then collided head-on with a Ford van, according to police.

Police say Matthew J. Winn, 23, was behind the wheel of the Nissan and died at the scene after the collision.

The 56-year-old Sonora woman who was driving the van was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators still do not know why Winn started driving the wrong direction on West Stockton Street. The police department reports it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the deadly crash.