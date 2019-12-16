No injuries after school bus crashes into Citrus Heights home

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A school bus crashed into a home Monday morning in Citrus Heights, according to the CHP.

Investigators said a San Juan Unified School District bus was heading east on Tupelo Drive near Andrea Boulevard. The bus hit a parked car, a telecommunications box and a fence before hitting the house.

The driver said he had fallen asleep, according to the CHP. The driver was not suspected to have been impaired, investigators said.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The impact damaged a corner of the garage.