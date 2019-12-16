Police searching for masked bank robber in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a robber who hit a bank in Oroville Friday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department.

Investigators said the robbery happened just after 3 p.m. at Tri Counties Bank at 1180 Oro Dam Boulevard.

Witnesses told police a man robbed the bank at gunpoint and ran away afterward.

Police described the bank robber as a man with a thin build who concealed his identity by wearing a white mask.

Investigators said no one was injured during the robbery.

39.501602 -121.560894