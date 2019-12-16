Police searching for masked bank robber in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a robber who hit a bank in Oroville Friday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department.

The Oroville Police Department provided this image of the man from Friday’s bank robbery.

Investigators said the robbery happened just after 3 p.m. at Tri Counties Bank at 1180 Oro Dam Boulevard.

Witnesses told police a man robbed the bank at gunpoint and ran away afterward.

Police described the bank robber as a man with a thin build who concealed his identity by wearing a white mask.

Investigators said no one was injured during the robbery.

